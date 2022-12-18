In honor of the first night of Chanukah, coinciding with the 2022 World Cup Final between France and Argentina, President Isaac Herzog welcomed youth from across Israel, in collaboration with the "Sports for Life" program, to watch the match together at the President's Residence.

Youth from the Ayanot and Johanna Jabotinsky youth villages and the Gan Raveh Regional Council, children from Bu'eine Nujeidat and Mitzpe Netofa, students from schools in Jerusalem, a sports group for youth with disabilities, and representatives of Hapoel Jerusalem visited the President's Residence for the occasion.

The president began the event by lighting the first Chanukah candle and wished all spectators and sports fans an interesting game.