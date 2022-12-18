The military court has sentenced Bilal Abu Zid, a member of the terror cell that murdered Border Police officer Hadar Cohen in 2016 at Jerusalem's Damascus Gate, to life imprisonment and an additional 32 years. This is according to Galatz (IDF Radio).

Abu Zid participated in the planning of the attack and provided the weapon, but did not go to the scene so he could "stay alive and kill Jews." The court headed to the prosecution's request and sentenced the terrorist as if he himself carried out the attack.

In February 2016, Hadar Cohen was murdered in a shooting and stabbing attack committed by three terrorists at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, after she opened fire, saving her friend. Since then Hadar has become a national hero, several babies were named after her, the stairs leading to the Damascus Gate were named after her and another officer, who was killed in the line of duty, and two Border Police basic training squads were named in her honor.