The Lions' Den terror organization on Sunday published additional threats to the life of Otzma Yehudit chairman and designated National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

An announcement published by the organization read: "Ben Gvir and his band of criminals decided to storm our mosque, starting tomorrow for eight days, so we will turn them into days of resistance and fire against the occupation and its settlers. We call on our people to come tomorrow to the Al-Aqsa Mosque."

In addition, the announcement praised "Those who carry weapons and points them at Ben Gvir" on the Temple Mount: "Praise be on those honorable people, who carry honorable rifles and aim them at the enemy."

Over the weekend, there was an uptick in Palestinian threats against MK Ben Gvir, mainly near his hometown of Kiryat Arba. As a result, the security around his home was reinforced and police patrol cars were seen patrolling the area.

At the beginning of the month, Hamas spokesperson in Jerusalem Mohammed Hamada threatened Ben Gvir and warned of the consequences of harming the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque for Muslims.

In an interview with Hamas’ Al-Aqsa TV, Hamada said that "the occupation will bear full responsibility for any folly it commits against Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and the Al-Aqsa Mosque."

Hamada warned that "the aggression of the occupation against the Al-Aqsa Mosque will be the fuel for the fire that will burn it."

On the designated Minister of National Security, Hamada said, "the fate of the extremist Ben Gvir will be worse than the extremist Zionists that preceded him".

The Hamas spokesman also said that "we are ahead of a sensitive stage that requires the mobilization of all Palestinians" and that "holding on to the Al-Aqsa Mosque is an obligation that applies to every Palestinian", as it "deters the enemy from continuing to attack Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa".