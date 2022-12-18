The city of Berlin is marking this Hanukkah with dozens of public menorahs set up across the city, including a massive menorah at the historic Brandenburg Gate.

Forty-five menorahs will be lit across the German capital during Hanukkah, which begins at sundown Sunday.

The largest menorah was put in place at the Brandenburg Gate, an 18th century Prussian monument used by the Nazi party as one of its symbols.

The chief rabbi of Berlin, Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, will host the candle lighting ceremony each night during the eight-day festival.

Hundreds gathered at the Brandenburg Gate Sunday afternoon for the candle lighting, along with a number of special guests including German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey, and Israeli ambassador Ron Prosor.