the riot in which the woman was injured

Police continue to investigate the violent riot in Jerusalem Thursday night in which a haredi woman was seriously injured when protestors crushed her with a garbage container

Today (Sunday) the police issued a gag order on the details of the investigation. According to the order issued, it is prohibited to publish any details of the investigation and any details that might identify the suspects.

The Kikar Hashabbat website published video of the incident in which the container can be seen being moved across the street. A fire was set inside the container.

Hundreds of haredi activists rioted in Jerusalem on Thursday night and sent a trash container rolling. A 40-year-old woman, the mother of 11 children, was struck by the container and remains hospitalized in serious condition.

No one has been arrested for the act yet.

A hospital aide at Sha'are Tzedek Medical Center said: "The team stabilized her condition and she was transferred to the intensive care unit while being ventilated and sedated. Her family members are asking the public to pray for her recovery and thanked the hospital team for their dedicated care."