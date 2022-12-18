The Likud party has decided to include the Override Clause in its coalition agreements, but only ina vague manner without specifics, Kan Reshet Bet reported.

According to the report, the party informed the coalition partners that although the Overriding Clause will be mentioned in the agreements, the number of MKs required to constitute a majority for overriding a Supreme Court ruling will not appear in the agreements.

MK Miki Zohar said that there is no crisis between the Likud and its coalition partners over the Override Clause.

"We all agree that a change needs to be made in the judicial system, but not to harm but to improve the public's trust in the system and bring about a situation where we can govern and implement policies," Zohar said.

The hardei parties, the Religious Zionism party, and Otzma Yehudit have demanded that an Override Clause be passed that allows the Knesset to repass laws struck down by the Supreme Court with a simple majority of 61 MKs.

The Likud party has reportedly been resistant to specifying the exact number MKs needed to overrule the Supreme Court in order to raise the number when it comes time to pass the Override Clause, according to officials in the other coalition parties.