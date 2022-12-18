Iran arrested a prominent actress on Saturday after she voiced support for the protest movement triggered by the death of a woman in custody, AFP reported, citing Iranian media.

Taraneh Alidoosti, 38, was detained for "publishing false and distorted content and inciting chaos," the Tasnim news agency reported.

She is best known for her role in the Oscar-winning 2016 film "The Salesman".

Alidoosti's most recent social media post was on December 8, the same day Mohsen Shekari, 23, became the first person executed by authorities over the protests.

"Your silence means the support of the oppression and the oppressor", read text on an image shared to her Instagram account and quoted by AFP.

"Every international organization who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action, is a disgrace to humanity," Alidoosti wrote in the caption of her post.

Protests have gripped Iran following the September 16 death of 22-year-old Amini after she was arrested by the morality police.

Hundreds of protesters have been killed the nationwide unrest, including dozens of minors. In addition, at least six people have so far been handed death sentences over the demonstrations.

Earlier this week, Iran released on bail two actresses and a male theater director who were detained in November for making a video supporting the country's protest movement.

In late November, Iranian authorities released on bail former international soccer player Voria Ghafouri and prominent dissident Hossein Ronaghi, two of the most prominent figures detained in the crackdown on the protests.

The arrest of Ghafouri, who is Kurdish and had spoken out in support of the protests, had sparked an outcry as the Iranian team plays in the World Cup in Doha.