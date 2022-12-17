חגיגות השמיניסטים מצרפת ומרוקו החוויה הישראלית

Over a thousand Jewish high school seniors from France and Morocco celebrated on Saturday night at a giant event in Jerusalem together with singers and artists. The event closed a week-long trip during which the students explored options for continuing their studies in Israeli higher learning institutions in Jerusalem.

For the first time, due to the Abraham Accords and the signing of a peace agreement with Morocco, it is possible to reveal the participation of a Jewish school from Casablanca in the program. This year 1125 students from 27 schools in France, Switzerland, and Morocco participated in the program called "Seniors in Blue and White" which is the largest number since the program's founding 19 years ago. The program is run by the "Israeli Experience, a daughter company of the Jewish Agency.

Chana Pri Zan, the CEO of The Israeli Experience told the students: "Today, Israel leads the hi-tech industry, which includes the cyber sector, medicine, defense, and the social sector. You are about to finish your studies at high school. From here I call on you personally: come home. Come study in Israel's academic institutions. It's ours, It's yours."