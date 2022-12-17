Former Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana (National Unity) attacked the laws that the incoming coalition is attempting to pass on Israel's Meet the Press Saturday.

The former minister was asked his opinion regarding legislation that would allow Aryeh Deri to serve as a minister: "I we'll manage to fight the bill that would lower the standards for a minister in the State of Israel to the level of the Dead Sea. He took from the public treasury twice. Shas has some amazing Knesset members, let them be ministers. If we were forming the government, we would go to the head of the Elections Committee to check if there is an attainder against him or not. If there is an attainder, then he wouldn't be a minister, Says Kahana.

Regarding the changes that designated National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir wants to make to the relationship between the minister and the Police Commissioner, Kahana believes that there is no problem with making some changes and improving the relationship between the two positions, but is cautious: "Does such a major change need to be made so quickly? It shows that the partners in the coalition don't trust Netanyahu. I oppose personal legislation, even against Netanyahu. What's going on in the committee is crazy, it's personal legislation on steroids."

The MK discussed the issue of the Grandfather Clause of the Law of Return: "The situation where 75% of new immigrants to Israel are not Jewish harms Israel's identity. We need to change the Law of Return. Changing the clause won't topple our relationship with the US. Whoever sees the importance of the Jewish identity of Israel can not let this situation continue. Conversion can only be according to Orthodox law."