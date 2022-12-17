One of America’s premier Jewish scholars in Torah and Jewish mysticism, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak (YY) Jacobson is one of the most sought-after speakers in the Jewish world today, lecturing to Jewish and non-Jewish audiences on six continents and in forty states, and serving as teacher and mentor to thousands across the globe. He is considered to be one of the most successful, passionate, and mesmerizing communicators of Judaism today, culling his ideas from the entire spectrum of Jewish thought and making them relevant to contemporary audiences.

You can understand why I was a little nervous when I greeted the Rabbi at our Arutz Sheva studio in Jerusalem when he came as a guest for Real Talk.

The man is a giant, yet so easy to speak to, excited, and funny. Relative to what he has accomplished already, Rabbi YY is young, although his beard might be turning white, his face looks young and he's still very curious about everything.

I didn't know exactly where to start, but I knew I wanted to learn more about the real Rabbi Jacobson, a social media star who attracts young and old and keeps them glued to his lessons, on Torah, Gemora, Tanya Chassidut. and more.

A rabbi who fills up faster than a rockstar huge ballrooms of hungry souls yearning to listen to his presentations? A young seventeen-year-old boy who grew up at the Rebbe's feet listening to the long farbrengen to what the Rebbe said, memorizing it, and then spreading it to all the world?

Rabbi YY Jacobson is like a calamite, when he starts talking you can't not listen, his enthusiasm captures you, and his wisdom inspires you, he will go from science to psychology, from discussing trauma, to how to find true love and happiness, all entwined of course in the deep secrets of the teachings of Chassidut.

Let me not keep you reading more and just enjoy this great interview, I just hoped I had more time to speak. Thank you Rabbi YY, for taking the time to come to us.