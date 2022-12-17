The chairman of Otzma Yehudit and the designated Minister of National Security, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir revealed this evening that as part of the coalition negotiations with the Likud, he is asking to be allowed to deny the granting of citizenship to terrorists.

During the interview this evening with Meet the Press, Ben-Gvir commented that, according to his interpretation of the laws to be passed in the future the Minister of National Security will also hold the power to revoke citizenship.

"Bereaved families come to participate in the Otzma Yehudit party meetings and talk about the issue. I personally believe that the solution is to also allow the Minister of National Security the authority to revoke citizenship and thus there will be another possibility to throw terrorists and supporters of terrorism out of Israel, including those who have been released from prison."