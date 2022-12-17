IDF troops opened fire on Israeli security personnel at the beginning of last week, when they accidentally identified them as Palestinian stone-throwers.

According to a report by Kan 11, IDF soldiers who were in a guard post near Ofra in the Binyamin region received a report regarding Palestinians who were throwing stones at Israelis driving on Route 60, the main highway which runs through Judea and Samaria.

One of the soldiers identified two figures standing on the side of the road and thought that they were the stone throwers. The soldier radioed HQ, to ask for authorization to open fire, but received no answer. A minute late he opened fire at the pair who were standing by the side of the road. At the same time, the commander moved in toward them while shooting in the air twice.

In the end, it turned out that the two men who were standing by the side of the road were not stone throwers, but security personnel from the town of Ofra.

The IDF spokesperson stated: "The incident is under investigation by Central Command. A few days ago, a report was received regarding stones being thrown near the Ofra outpost. An IDF force identified suspects in the area and shot at them. Immediately after they reported the shooting over the radio it was clarified that they are security personnel from the town and the shooting stopped. No one was harmed and no damage was done."