Shmuel Reinitz, from the Samaria town of Immanuel, was driving from Elon Moreh to his home on Friday when a vehicle carrying terrorists blocked him and opened fire. Reinitz was miraculously unharmed from the shooting.

"I was driving from Elon Moreh to Immanuel, I'm driving, I see a small black car waiting on the left side, and then I see him making a U-turn, I thought I was going to hit him and then I signal to him 'how are you driving?', and then I continued driving and when I passed him, he pulled out the muzzle of a big rifle and began to shoot, a few shots, I heard boom boom boom, I kept driving and escaped," Reinitz describes the moments of the attack.

Reinitz continues: "I told myself that everything's fine, you're not bleeding, everything's fine the head's working, eyes are working, I feel that nothing happened, and then I stopped I didn't continue. And then some Jewish guys came, I stopped and called the police, and the dispatcher said 'Shmuel stay here and wait for the security forces to come, don't move, are you ok? How do you feel? Are you injured? Do you need an ambulance?' There was a great miracle. We need to call Itamar Ben-Gvir and we need to form a government, this is a free-for-all, they need to return the roadblocks."

Moments after the attack the head of the Shomron regional council, Yossi Dagan, arrived at the scene and received a briefing from IDF forces in the area.

Dagan stated at the scene: "We will not accept in any way the return of the terrorist wave we saw a few months ago. I demand from the senior military command, I demand from the outgoing government, not to repeat the mistakes of a few months ago, which resulted in bloodshed. I demand that the senior military echelon to close the checkpoints around Nablus now. These cowardly terrorists leave and return unhindered, therefore the checkpoints must be returned and military action must be taken against the infrastructure of the Palestinian Authority in order to prevent another wave of bloody terrorism. We will not be silent or give up the security of our residents."