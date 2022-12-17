A number of senior journalists who were suspended from Twitter on Thursday were reinstated earlier today.

Twitter owner Elon Musk posted a poll regarding the suspended accounts, as he did regarding the reinstatement of former President Donald Trump’s account.

"The people have spoken," Elon Musk tweeted, "accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now."

The suspended accounts belong to Donie O’Sullivan of CNN, Drew Harwell of The Washington Post, Ryan Mac of The New York Times, Matt Binder of Mashable, Micah Lee of The Intercept, Steve Herman of Voice of America and journalists Aaron Rupar, Keith Olbermann and Tony Webster.

The suspension came after Musk accused the journalists of sharing private information regarding his location.

Musk defined the details as “assassination coordinates”, and wrote: “You doxx, you get suspended. End of story. That’s it.”