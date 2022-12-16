The Israeli public believes that Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben Gvir made the most achievements during the coalition negotiations, a poll published conducted by the Midgam Institute and published on Channel 12 News on Friday finds.

More than a quarter of respondents (26%) said they thought Ben Gvir achieved the most in the negotiations with the Likud Party. 20% replied that the haredim won the negotiations, followed by Bezalel Smotrich, whom 16% said achieved the most in the talks. The Likud Party comes in last with only 14%. Even among the voters from Netanyahu bloc, a quarter are convinced that Ben Gvir achieved the most in the negotiations.

Participants were also asked if Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai should resign in the wake of the so-called “Ben Gvir Law”, which gives the National Security Minister expanded powers over the police. Half of the respondents answered that the Commissioner should step down and a quarter replied that he should remain in his position. 36% of the voters of the anti-Netanyahu bloc think that the Commissioner should resign compared to 15% among voters of the Netanyahu bloc.

Respondents were asked if, following the agreements with the haredi parties, they fear that the country will become more religious. 49% said they do not fear that this will happen, compared to 47% who do.

Finally, respondents were asked about the request of Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, who requested that the state pay the compensation he was ordered to pay after losing a defamation suit. Netanyahu argues that his loss in the defamation lawsuit is due to the negligence of a civil servant.

More than three quarters of respondents said that Netanyahu should pay the fees himself. Only 10% think otherwise. Even among voters from the Netanyahu bloc, a large majority opposes the state paying the compensation instead of Yair Netanyahu.

