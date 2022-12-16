Amnesty International said in a Friday letter that Iran intends to execute 26 more protesters.

The letter, addressed to Iran's judiciary head Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, noted that 11 protesters have already been sentenced to be executed and that 15 have been given similar charges that could see them put to death, Deutsche Welle reported.

At least two protesters have already been executed by the Iranian regime.

Iranian authorities said last week that they hanged a protester convicted of stabbing security personnel during a protest in November. Majidreza Rahnavard was executed less than a month after he allegedly stabbed two Iranian officers to death during a protest against the Islamic regime.

Rahnavard was said to have been outraged by the killings of non-violent protesters, leading to his deadly attack on security officers during a November 17th protest in the city of Mashhad. In addition to the two officers who were fatally wounded, Rahnayard allegedly stabbed four other officers.

Protests in Iran have been ongoing since 22-year old Mahsa Amini died while in the custody of the morality police in September 16.

"The 26 individuals have all been denied fair trials, including the rights to adequate defense and access to lawyers of their choosing; to be presumed innocent; to remain silent; and to receive a fair, public hearing," Amnesty said in the letter.

