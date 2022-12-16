King Charles III visited a London Jewish community center on Friday ahead of Hanukkah where he was given a tour of the facilities and charitable programs, and also danced with Holocaust survivors.

Arriving at the JW3 community center in North London, King Charles was introduced by the Representative Deputy Lieutenant for Camden Roxane Zand to the centre’s Chair Marc Nohr, its CEO Raymond Simonson, and its founder and Life President, Dame Vivian Duffield, according to the Jewish Chronicle.

King Charles proceed to lean over the entranceway to wave at kids skating on the JW3 ice rink on its ground floor. The children greeted the king by cheering and waving back.

He was taken on a tour around the center where he spoke with students who were wrapping holiday gifts that will be donated by JW3 to the local community. He also stopped to talk with students participating in a program for at risk youth.

Simonson told the news outlet that King Charles, who also met with volunteers in the centre’s food bank kitchen, had a “really interesting conversation about their food bank work which is inspired by Jewish values.”

The monarch also participated in a pre-Hanukkah event for 25 Holocaust survivors, joining them in a dance to Oseh Shalom.

Duffield presented King Charles with a menorah and a plaque was installed to commemorate Charles’s visit.

