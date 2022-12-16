Former President Donald Trump’s digital superhero trading cards have sold out in less than a day, reportedly raising $4.45 million.

All of the 45,000 nonfungible tokens (NFTs) were purchased only half a day after their release, according to OpenSea, which bills itself as the "the largest NFT marketplace.”

The the official “Donald Trump Digital Trading Card" sets were for sale for $99 each and were described at their launch as “very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting.” The cards featured Trump as a superhero in a red costume with a cape, “Trump champion” belt, and a capital T on his chest.

The sale of the digital cards was estimated to have raised around $4.45 million, according to the Washington Examiner.

"Hello, everyone. This is Donald Trump, hopefully your favorite president of all time, better than Lincoln, better than Washington, with an important announcement to make. I'm doing my first official Donald Trump NFT collection," Trump said in a clip announcing the NFTs.

NFT INT, the producer of the card set, stressed that the money made will not be used to fund Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

"These Digital Trading Cards are not political and have nothing to do with any political campaign. NFT INT LLC is not owned, managed or controlled by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization, CIC Digital LLC or any of their respective principals or affiliates. NFT INT LLC uses Donald J. Trump's name, likeness and image under paid license from CIC Digital LLC, which license may be terminated," the company said in a statement on a website selling the cards.

The release of the cards on Thursday was met with derision from several former Trump advisors, including Steve Bannon, who took aim at Trump’s latest stunt on his “The War Room Show” while speaking about the card collection. “I can’t do this anymore,” he said.

He added that Trump, who he advised on his pathway to the presidency in 2016, was “one of the greatest presidents in history” and that he “love the folks” working with him but said: “They oughta be fired today.”

Trump described the card set as "incredible artwork pertaining to my life and my career." Some of the cards depicted Trump as a superhero featuring lasers shooting out of his eyes. Others showed Trump in an astronaut suit.