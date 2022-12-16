Ex-Trump Strategist Steve Bannon, along with the former president’s White House advisers Sebastian Gorka and Steve Cortes, took aim at Donald Trump’s latest stunt, a set of superhero trading cards.

The the official “Donald Trump Digital Trading Card" collection was announced on Thursday.

The statement featured a picture of Trump as s superhero in a red costume with a cape, 'Trump champion' belt, and a capital 'T' on his chest. “Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The cards will cost $99 each.

An exasperated Bannon sounded off on his “The War Room Show” while speaking about the card collection. “I can’t do this anymore,” he said.

He added that Trump, who he advised on his pathway to the presidency in 2016, was “one of the greatest presidents in history” and that he “love the folks” working with him but said: “But we’re at war. They oughta be fired today.”

Gorka and Cortes agrees with Bannon who emphasized that “you don’t have three harder cores” then they are when it comes to Trump supporters.

The trading cards should “never should have happened,” said Gorka, Trump’s former deputy assistant.

“Whoever wrote that pitch should be fired and should never be involved [in the 2024 campaign],” he said. “The president should not be involved with this.”

Cortes, Trump’s former assistant, maintained that all of Trump’s staff should be fired, not only those responsible for the trading cards.

“Everybody who was involved in this video, and also everybody who was involved, or at least asleep at the wheel, while the dinner with Nazis happened,” he said, referring to Trump’s meal wth Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

“Those people… have to go. They have to go for starters,” he said.

He also said that “we can’t absolve President Trump of his responsibility.”

“It’s his campaign. It’s his operation. He has to get focused. He has to get really, really focused,” he stressed.

“Donald Trump should not be doing this kind of video. The video shows a lack of discipline and focus, and to take on the intelligence community is going to require unbelievable steely discipline and focus,” he added.