The largest free standing aquarium in the world, containing close to 1,500 exotic fish, exploded early Friday morning in Berlin, injuries at least two people.

The explosion of the AquaDom aquarium caused a torrent of water, fish and debris to flood the street outside the building, Berlin emergency officials said, according to CNN.

The AquaDom was housed in the main floor of the Radisson Collection hotel in Berlin’s DomAquarée business complex.

"In addition to the unbelievable maritime damage... two people were injured by glass splinters," the city’s police tweeted.

Over 100 firefighters were sent to the scene of the accident. Berlin’s fire department tweeted that “the aquarium is damaged, water is leaking.”

Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey said on Twitter that 264,000 gallons of water had been released from the aquarium when it burst.

A spokesperson from the Berlin fire department told NTV that emergency crews closed a busy street next to the building due to the extreme amount of water on the ground. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

Footage shared on social media showed debris, bits of glass and dead fish in the aftermath of the explosion.

Radisson Hotels said in a statement on its website that guests were being moved to other hotels.