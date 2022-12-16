Terrorists opened fire (Friday) at an Israeli vehicle near Havat Gilead in Samaria. One of the bullets hit the driver's headrest. He was not injured.

A sizeable IDF force has been sent to the area to hunt for the shooters.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the driver was traveling from Elon Moreh to Emanuel. Approximately one hundred meters after the driver turned towards Havat Gilad, a terrorist fired at him and fled towards Nablus. One of the bullets went through the windshield and the driver's headrest, but miraculously the driver was not hurt.

The IDF stated, "A shooting attack from a passing vehicle at an Israeli vehicle occurred near Kafr Tal in the area of ​​the Shomron Regional Brigade. There were no injuries, but the vehicle was damaged. IDF soldiers are searching the area."

MK Limor Son Har-Malech responded to the attack: "This shooting attack, which miraculously ended with no casualties, is a resounding warning bell of the dangerousness of the current containment policy. After weeks of terror with stones and Molotov cocktails on the road near Havat Gilad that met with a weak response, the terrorists decided to step up. The security establishment must launch a determined and comprehensive operation, until the result of zero terrorist incidents is achieved."