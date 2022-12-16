From “gauche caviar”* to “gauche Qatar”… What is an atheist, LGBT, feminist, abortionist left doing arm in arm with Sharia, the Islamic law of Allah?

( "Gauche caviar" = *“caviar leftist” referring to a person who claims to be a socialist but leads a hypocritic lifestyle inconsistent with such beliefs. "Gauche" means left in French, ed.)

“Political Islam: How the Muslim Brotherhood Gained a Foothold in Brussels”. The weekly Marianne's investigation on newsstands recounts a scandal that goes far beyond corruption and which has just led to the arrest and searches of numerous MPs and politicians and parliamentary assistants in the European Parliament, accused of corruption in dealings with Qatar.

In the words of L'Echo, "it is the tip of an immense iceberg".

If it were just a story of bribes and personal enrichment, it wouldn't be interesting. No, there is an ideological-political pact between European progressivism and Islamism. "Having worked on the subject for more than ten years, I firmly believe that the Qatargate revelations in the European Parliament are just the tip of the iceberg in terms of corruption and influence acquisition by Doha in Europe", commented the journalist Georges Malbrunot, author of the Qatar Papers.

“Iratxe Garcia Perez, President of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, is happy to support Femyso”, explains the Belgian sociologist Florence Bergeaud-Blackler (a recent investigation by Le Point has shown that Femyso lies within the Qatari bed).

“Money is not the most important thing,” continues Bergeaud-Blackler. “It must be understood that the European Muslim Brotherhood forms a political-religious movement that has long-term ambitions. What they want is to enter the European institutions, to learn as much as possible about how they work. The European Union spends huge sums of money to study and combat Islamophobia, to the point that there is no longer a euro left to study Islam and the Muslim Brotherhood in Europe. There is a division of tasks. The Muslim Brotherhood and those it formed get money from the EU, from Turkey, from Qatar, from all the private partners who don't understand anything or want to see anything. At EU level the left is more involved because the Brotherhood flatters and serves it (at least temporarily because once in power the Muslim Brotherhood will fight it). This makes Brussels, in addition to the European capital, the most Islamist capital in the EU. It is an endemic phenomenon which affects a liberal Europe which seems deaf and blind to the concerns of the nations”.

In L'Express, Florence Bergeaud-Blackler, a CNRS researcher, also explains that the left has signed an agreement with Islam for electoral reasons: "A vote based on confessional requests such as the veil, Islamic education, mosques, halal...It is no longer even an alliance between the left and Islamism, but between the left and Islam”.

A former prime minister and foreign minister, Massimo D'Alema, has lectured extensively at the University of Leuven with Tariq Ramadan, grandson of the founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, and co-authored articles with the Islamist preacher in the Belgian newspaper Le Soir. The Municipality of Rome invited Ramadan to the Parco della Musica in an event wanted by the mayor Walter Veltroni. And who paid Ramadan's hefty salary of 35,000 euros a month in those years? Qatar, of course.

In Brussels, the Democratic Party with its head of delegation, deputy Brando Benifei supported the Muslim Brotherhood and their youth acronym Femyso on the occasion of the "European Day against Islamophobia". Le Point was able to consult the emails exchanged between Femyso and representatives



"For the votes and the hatred of the white man, the left has allied itself with Islam", says the French philosopher Alain Finkielkraut. "It is betting on the demographic change of immigration". In the last elections, the Social Democrats in Sweden received 38 per cent of the vote among foreign-born voters, ten per cent higher than 28 per cent of their overall vote.In Norway, the Labor Party has the most p MPs of immigrant origin. In Germany, the number of Social Democrat MPs who have immigrant backgrounds rose from 10 percent to 17 percent in just one election.

Why is the socialist mayor of Denain, in France, talking to the imam Hassan Iquioussen, leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, who fled to Belgium after a French arrest warrant? Algerian journalist Mohamed Sifaoui wrote a book about it, “Taqiya”. Subtitle: “Mayors, universities, parties, media, associations. How the Muslim Brotherhood infiltrates France”. Erwan Seznec, the author of the book “Nos élus et l'islam” ("Our elect and Islam"), explained how many leftist leaders allowed Islamism to flourish.

In exchange for votes, Islam received social housing, public works, halal canteens, prayer rooms. Yes, it's the votes, stupid.

Helena Dalli, the Maltese socialist European Commissioner for Equality who has proposed not to say "Merry Christmas" anymore, takes part in the Femyso meetings, celebrates the "day against Islamophobia" and participates in the seminars of Islamist movements.

The Labor mayor of London, Ken Livingstone (later suspended from the party for anti-Semitism), invited Imam Yusuf al Qaradawi, spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, who justified the suicide bombings against "infidels" and Israeli Jews (even against pregnant women, as they are mothers of future Israeli soldiers). And the former leader of the British Labor Party, Jeremy Corbyn, has been in dialogue with the Muslim Brotherhood for years.

Ten years ago, the Social Democrat-led government in Hamburg, Germany's second largest city, concluded a "state treaty" with its Muslim communities that granted Muslims many rights and privileges. Signed by then-Mayor of Hamburg, Olaf Scholz, now German Chancellor, and the leaders of four Muslim umbrella groups, the deal was praised by multiculturalists for putting the port city's 200,000 Muslims on an equal footing with Christian residents. The most controversial part of the agreement included a commitment by the government to promote the teaching of Islam in Hamburg's school system. "In Turkey, the Muslim Brotherhood, driven out of Egypt and financed by Qatar, is organizing itself to conquer Europe", explained the great specialist in the Muslim world, Gilles Kepel.





A leaflet from the Ecologist party was distributed in Brussels. Yes to the Islamic veil, yes to free days according to the Islamic calendar… The case of Kauthar Bouchallikht broke out in Holland, veiled politician and rising talent of the green party GroenLinks, which is part of Femyso. "Socialist Party: champion of Muslim clientelism", says Le Figaro. In “Sept pas vers l'enfer” ("Seven steps to hell"), the new book by Alain Chouet, the former number two of the DGSE, the powerful French counterintelligence service, this alliance is recalled:

"I was invited every year to hold a conference on the problems of the Arab world in Molenubeek, a s suburb of Brussels. I was there one day (...) when Philippe Moureaux, the socialist mayor of the city and big boss of the Belgian Socialist Party, occupied the first row flanked by two imposing bodyguards in djellabas, with beards and white caps on their heads. The management of Molenbeek is exemplary in this sense: authorizations granted easily and without any control of the opening and functioning of mosques, Islamic private schools…”.

Inclusive, hypermodern, emancipatory, progressive, anti-racist, imbued with the suicidal ideology of "diversity", politically correct down to the grotesque use of asterisks and neutral pronouns, the "gauche Qatar" is the main terrain for the entry of Islam into society European. Not in the name of money, but of ideology - hatred for Europe founded on Rome, Athens and Jerusalem - and they have turned us into a soft underbelly.