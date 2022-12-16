Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammed Shtayyeh on Thursday called on the European Union to set a red line for the new Israeli government, which he called "extremist".

In a meeting with ambassadors and consuls from European Union countries, Shtayyeh stressed the need to take serious steps to deal with the policies of the new Israeli government which, he claimed, "threatens the existence of our (Palestinian) people, our state and our institutions."

"It is not just a replacement of the Prime Minister (in Israel), but a total political change leading to extremism and more violence," said Shtayyeh.

"We want Europe to play an effective role and take steps to protect the two-state solution in light of all the Israeli measures that are destroying any opportunity to establish a Palestinian state," Shtayyeh continued.

"The inability of the international community to act may encourage Israel to persist in its violations (of Palestinian rights), and Europe must put its economic weight behind its political position," he added.

Shtayyeh urged the European Union countries to put pressure on Israel so that it respects its obligations according to the written agreements, human rights and international law.

In this context, he asked that the European Union pressure Israel to allow elections to be held for the Palestinian parliament also in “the territory of Jerusalem that was occupied in 1967” and over which Israeli sovereignty was applied.

"The policy statements published by the European Union are important, but we need practical action, such as boycotting the products of the settlements and the educational institutions operating in them, and taking measures against settlers who have European citizenship," said Shtayyeh.

PA elections were scheduled for last year, but Abbas officially announced that they would be postponed. While he cited Israel’s refusal to allow Arabs residing in eastern Jerusalem to vote as the reason for the postponement, many believe that the real reason is Abbas’ fear that he would lose the elections to Hamas.

The PA has continuously demanded that Israel permit Arabs residing in eastern Jerusalem to vote in the elections. In this regard, PA officials worked in the international arena in an attempt to get Israel to agree to this demand.