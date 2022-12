This week’s Torah portion of Va’yeshev begins the story of the righteous Yosef, maligned, misunderstood and betrayed by his brothers and brought down to Egypt, where he will rise to the pinnacle of power.

The life of Yosef, replete with cycles of exile and redemption, and touched by the Divine providence of personal miracles, shares many themes with the upcoming Festival of Hanukkah, and foreshadows our own lives today.