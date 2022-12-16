Prime Minister Yair Lapid met on Thursday with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and with the IDF General Staff Forum at the Kirya base in Tel Aviv.

Lapid spoke with the forum about the various regional issues facing the State of Israel in a variety of fields and elaborated on the national security challenges.

The Chief of Staff and members of the General Staff Forum thanked Lapid for the cooperation and joint work for security and stability in the State of Israel.

"Lapid thanked the IDF and the entire defense establishment for the privilege of working in their midst, and for their great contribution starting with Operation Breaking Dawn, through Operation Break the Wave and their other actions in all arenas - overt and covert, for the sake of Israel's security," Lapid’s office said.

He pointed out that there are thousands of citizens in the State of Israel who continue their daily routines thanks to the actions of the IDF and other security organizations.

In conclusion, the Prime Minister expressed deep appreciation for the dedication and commitment of all the security forces, on behalf of the Israeli government and the citizens of Israel.