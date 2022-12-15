Trump announces he will run for president in 2024 at his Mar-a-Lago estate

Former US President Donald Trump will meet with Orthodox education officials and address the crowd at the Torah U’Mesorah Presidents Conference on Friday at his National Doral Club in Miami.

The event is part of a gathering that brings together leaders, educators and Jewish social workers for the group.

The speech comes amid recent controversies surrounding the former President and the Jewish community.

The former President has been criticized for his meeting last month with rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The criticism has also come from members of the Republican Party.

Trump reiterated in late November that he did not know Fuentes and did not know what his views were when he hosted him for dinner.

Last week, Trump once again criticized US Jewish leaders, claiming they forgot he was the best US President for Israel.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump shared a link to an article by Jewish radio host Wayne Root, in which Root criticized American Jews for allegedly “gaslighting” Trump following his recent meeting with West and Fuentes.

“Thank you Wayne – You are great but how quickly Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel. They should be ashamed of themselves. This lack of loyalty to their greatest friends and allies is why large numbers in Congress, and so many others, have stopped giving support to Israel,” Trump wrote in the post in which he shared Root’s article.

It is unclear whether Trump plans to condemn West and Fuentes during Friday’s speech or apologize for meeting them.