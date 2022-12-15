Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with Al Arabiya English that he plans to pursue a peace deal with Saudi Arabia, revealing that such a breakthrough could provide a pathway to solving the conflict with the Palestinian Arabs.

He also called on Saudi Arabia to become part of the Abraham Accords.

“I think we face a possibility of not merely an expansion of the peace, I think we can have a new peace initiative that will form a quantum leap for the achievement of the resolution for both the Arab-Israeli conflict and ultimately the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” Netanyahu said.

“I’m referring to what could be a truly remarkable historic peace with Saudi Arabia,” he added.

“I think peace with Saudi Arabia will serve two purposes. It will be a quantum leap for overall peace between Israel and the Arab world. It will change our region in ways that are unimaginable and I think it will facilitate ultimately Israeli-Palestinian peace.”

The Prime Minister-designate said that he “believes in that and I intend to pursue it.”

“Of course, it’s up to the leadership of Saudi Arabia if they want to partake in this effort,” he said.

Netanyahu also said that he will ask President Joe Biden to reaffirm the US commitment to its traditional allies in the Middle East.

“My time in the United States made me appreciate the important role of the United States in protecting the peace and stability of the world. I view that alliance with the United States as particularly important,” Netanyahu said.

“One of my main goals would be to speak with my friend of 40 years President Biden. And I’m going to tell him that I think there is a need for a reaffirmation of America’s commitment to its traditional allies in the Middle East," he continued.

"Israel, of course, is there. We’ve had a solid unbreakable relationship [with the US]. But I think that the traditional alliance with Saudi Arabia and other countries has to be reaffirmed," he added.

"There should not be periodic swings, or even wild swings in this relationship, because the alliance between America’s allies with America is the anchor of stability in our region, and I think it requires period reaffirmation, and I hope to speak to President Biden about it.”