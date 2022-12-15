1. NBC news, December 13, 2022: "An ancient treasure trove of silver coins dating back 2,200 years, found in a desert cave in Israel, could add crucial new evidence to support a story of Jewish rebellion…. The 15 silver coins were hidden [during] the Maccabean revolt from 167-160 B.C., when Jewish warriors rebelled against the Seleucid [Syrian] Empire…."



2. The US relevance. In 1777, Hanukkah was celebrated during the most critical battle at Valley Forge, which solidified the victory of George Washington's Continental Army over the British monarchy.



Benjamin Rush, a signer of the Declaration of Independence and a player in the ratification of the US Constitution, paved the road to the Boston Tea Party, 1773: “What shining examples of patriotism do we behold in Joshua, Samuel, the Maccabees and the illustrious princes and prophets among the Jews…”



Hanukkah according to US Supreme Court Justice, Louis Brandeis, December 1915: “Hanukkah, the Feast of the Maccabees…celebrates a victory of the spirit over things material… a victory also over [external, but also] more dangerous internal enemies, the Sadducees [the upper social and economic echelon]; a victory over the ease-loving, safety-playing, privileged, powerful few, who in their pliancy would have betrayed the best interests of the people; a victory of democracy over aristocracy…. The struggle of the Maccabees is of eternal worldwide interest…. It is a struggle in which all Americans, non-Jews as well as Jews… are vitally affected...”



3. Jewish national liberation holiday. Hanukkah (evening of December 18 – December 26, 2022) is the only Jewish holiday that commemorates an ancient national liberation struggle in the Land of Israel, unlike the national liberation holidays - Passover, Sukkot/Tabernacles, and Shavou'ot/Pentecost - which commemorate the Exodus from slavery in Egypt to liberation in the land of Israel, and unlike Purim, which commemorates liberation from a Persian attempt to annihilate the Jewish people.



4. Historical context Hanukkah is narrated in the four Books of the Maccabees, The Scroll of Antiochus and The Wars of the Jews.



In 323 BCE, the Greek Empire was split into three independent and rival mini-empires (Greece, Seleucid/Syria, Ptolemaic/Egypt), following the death of Alexander the Great (Alexander III) who held Judaism in high esteem.



In 175 BCE, the Seleucid/Syrian Emperor Antiochus (IV) Epiphanes claimed the Land of Israel, and suspected that the Jews were allies of his Ptolemaic/Egyptian enemy. The Seleucid emperor was known for eccentric behavior, hence his name, Epiphanes, which means "divine manifestation." He aimed to exterminate Judaism and convert Jews to Hellenism. In 169 BCE, he devastated Jerusalem, attempted to massacre the Jewish population, and outlawed the practice of Judaism.



In 166/7 BCE, a Jewish rebellion was led by members of the non-establishment Hasmonean (Maccabee) family – from the rural town of Modi'in, half way between Jerusalem and the Mediterranean - headed by Mattityahu, the priest, and his five sons: Yochanan, Judah, Shimon, Yonatan and Eleazar. They fought the Seleucid occupier and established Jewish independence.



When ordered by Emperor Antiochus IV Epiphanes of the Seleucid region to end the Jewish “occupation” of Jerusalem, Jaffa, Gaza, Gezer and Akron, Shimon the Maccabee responded: "We have not occupied a foreign land…. We have liberated the land of our forefathers from foreign occupation (Book of Maccabees A: 15:33)."



The success of the Maccabees on the battlefield was consistent with the reputation of Jews as superb warriors, who were frequently hired as mercenaries by Egypt, Syria, Carthage, Rome and other global and regional powers.



The Hasmonean dynasty was replete with external and internal wars and lasted until 37 BCE, when Herod the Great (a proxy of Rome) defeated Antigonus II Mattathias.



5. Hanukkah and the Land of Israel. Hanukkah highlights the centrality of the Land of Israel in the formation of Jewish history, religion and culture. The mountain ridges of Judea and Samaria (the 'West Bank') were the platform of the Maccabean battles: Mitzpah (the burial site of the Prophet Samuel), Beth El (the site of the Ark of the Covenant and Judah the Maccabee's initial headquarters), Beth Horon, Hadashah, Beth Zur and Ma'aleh Levonah (Judah's victories over Seron, Nicanor, Lysias and Apolonius), Adora'yim (a Maccabean fortress), Eleazar (named after Mattityahu’s youngest son), Beit Zachariya (Judah's first defeat), Ba'al Hatzor (Judah defeat and death), Te’qoah, Mikhmash and Gophnah (bases of Shimon and Yonatan), the Judean Desert.



6. The significance of Hanukkah. Hanukkah celebrates the Maccabean-led national liberation, by lighting candles for 8 days, which commemorate the re-inauguration of Jerusalem's Jewish Temple and its Menorah (candelabra) on the 25th day of the Jewish month of Kislev, as was prophesized by the Prophet Hagai in 520 BCE. The Hebrew spelling of Hanukkah (חנוכה) and inauguration (חנוכ) is a derivative of the same root.



Hanukkah is celebrated on the 25th day of the Jewish month of Kislev, which is the month of miracles, such as the post-flood appearance of Noah's rainbow, the completion of the construction of the Holy Ark by Moses (on the 25th day of Kislev), the laying of the foundations of the Second Temple by Nehemiah, etc. The 25th Hebrew word in Genesis is "light," and the 25th stop during the Exodus was Hashmona (the same Hebrew spelling as Hasmonean-Maccabees).



The first day of Hanukkah is celebrated when daylight hours are equal to darkness hours - and when moonlight is hardly noticed - ushering in brighter days: optimism.



7. Hanukkah according to Israel's Founding Father, David Ben Gurion, a modern-day Maccabee, who led the 1948 Israel's war of independence: “The struggle of the Maccabees was one of the most dramatic clashes of civilizations in human history, not merely a political-military struggle against foreign oppression…. Unlike many peoples, the meager Jewish people did not assimilate. The Jewish people prevailed, won, sustained and enhanced their independence and unique civilization…. It was the spirit of the people, rather than the failed spirit of the establishment, which enabled the Hasmoneans to overcome one of the most magnificent spiritual, political and military challenges in Jewish history….” (Uniqueness and Destiny, pp 20-22, David Ben Gurion, IDF Publishing, 1953).

