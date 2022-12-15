The Pentagon will more than double the number of Ukrainian soldiers it is training at the US Army base in Grafenwoehr, Germany, the New York Times reported.

Two senior American officials told the news outlet on Thursday that American instructors will train battalions of Ukrainian troops every month, starting in the new year. Each battalion consists of approximately 600 to 800 soldiers.

The decision was made at the highest levels and approved by President Joe Biden.

The training Ukrainian troops receive will also be updated with US trainers teaching larger groups of soldiers higher level battle tactics. The instruction will include “collective training” allowing the units to learn how to coordinate battle tactics with artillery support.

The sources said that the training will be similar to what was given to the Ukrainian military by US instructors between 2105 and Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

According to the report, the American military has been training approximately 300 Ukrainian soldiers per month since the start of the war, with 3,100 troops having been instructed since Russia’s invasion began.