The 40th RPA (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) Operators’ Course concluded this Wednesday with a ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of the First Lebanon War, held at the Palmachim Air Force Base. Leading the ceremony was the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar. Participating in the ceremony were the Commanding Officer of the Palmachim Air Force Base, Brig. Gen. Omri Dor, the Chief Artillery Officer, Brig. Gen. Neri Horowitz, IDF commanders, and the families of the graduates.



The RPA array has become an important and influential factor in the IDF’s operational activities in recent years. The array’s operational capabilities and technology are among the most advanced in the world.



Over the course of their six-month training program, the graduates learned about RPAs, the fundamentals of operating aircraft, and advanced practical image interpretation.



Following the course, the graduates will begin a three-month operational training program before being assigned to one of the IAF's squadrons or the Artillery Corps' Zik or “Sky Galloper” units.

Speaking at the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar said:

“The RPA array is efficient, adaptable, and lethal. It allows us to quickly expose and strike the enemy in a versatile, flexible, ever-changing, and innovative manner. Graduates, today you join a unique group of operators in an array that is growing exponentially while also bearing the responsibility of fulfilling the IAF’s core missions—collecting intelligence, defending and striking. Since its inception, the array has continued to establish its roots and values in the IAF’s activities. This can be seen in the past two weeks alone, with intensive activity in Judea and Samaria as part of Operation ‘Break the Wave,’ intelligence collection, and the securing of our forces. The array has operated in Gaza to identify targets as terrorist sites and neutralize them in real time, and accompanied IDF troops discreetly and professionally during special operations. The array conducted complex exercises because, aside from demanding routine activity, we must also prepare for war and train for all of its elements. This is an unstoppable array that will function and deliver everything required of it regardless of the situation or challenge. Graduates of the 40th RPA Operators’ Course—the RPA operators’ pin, which you will receive and wear on your uniform starting today, is also an obligation. The battlefield is becoming complex, demanding and multi-dimensional. I trust you and am sure of your success.”

Brig. Gen. Omri Dor also addressed the new graduates:



“In recent months, after years of ambiguity, the striking capabilities of the RPA array have been cleared for publication. These capabilities constitute a significant part of the set of tools an RPA operator carries, which in turn impacts the daily reality of security in the different arenas. You, dear graduates, will soon be bearing a heavy responsibility on your shoulders—the responsibility for the security of our beloved country. Dear graduates, you have come a long way to be standing where you are tonight. Strive to be the best, lead, and always maintain your focus on the IDF’s values and the IAF’s spirit. Be curious, and most importantly, be human.”

Brig. Gen. Neri Horowitz then spoke:

“Those who need tangible proof of how the artillery forces are expanding and diversifying their operational capabilities can easily find it in the RPA array. Such an aircraft (RPA) is included in nearly every operational activity, whether offensive or defensive. In recent years, the Artillery Corps has integrated new and unique capabilities and arrays, both on the ground and in the air. We have adjusted our operational perceptions and even established an additional RPA unit, the ‘Sky Galloper’ Unit, to provide a better response to the growing operational needs. Graduates of the course, I am proud of you and I salute you.”