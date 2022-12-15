Parashat Vayeishev

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon. Written by: Yehuda Gold.

In Parashat Vayeishev, the posuk (verse) says:

"Yaakov dwelt in the land of his father’s sojournings, in the land of Canaan."



Question

According to the Netziv, what is the importance of the Avot's (Patriarchs) settling the Land?



Answers

1. The mission of the Avot was to establish a holy nation in the holy Land for the Shechina to be manifest.

2. The Land has a unique quality to facilitate achieving purity and spiritual advancement, more than any other land.

To watch the Torah Lesson, Click Here

Presented By: Avrum Leeder. Written by: Yaakov Tessler

In chapter two of Sefer Yehoshua, Yehoshua sends two spies to the Land and Yericho.

Questions:

Are sending spies a positive or negative action? If the first time when Moshe sent spies brought calamity, why would Yehoshua decide to send spies?

Answer

A spying mission is positive or negative depending upon the goals of that mission. Yehoshua’s mission was positive since the agents facilitated Israel’s conquest of the Land..

To watch the Navi Lesson, Click Here