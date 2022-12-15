Two-thirds of Republican and Republican-leaning voters in the United States want to see someone other than former President Donald Trump as their presidential nominee in 2024, a new poll has revealed.

According to the poll, commissioned by USA TODAY and conducted by Suffolk University, just 31 percent of likely Republican voters want to see him as their candidate in the next presidential elections, as opposed to 61 percent who want someone else.

That someone else is overwhelmingly Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The poll also showed that Republican and Republican-leaning voters favor DeSantis over Trump by a huge margin, 56 percent to 33 percent.

"Republicans and conservative independents increasingly want Trumpism without Trump," said David Paleologos, director of Suffolk University's Political Research Center. Both midterm losses and legal woes have negatively impacted ratings for the former president.

As recently as July, surveys indicated that 60 percent of Republicans wanted Trump to run again. Among the general population, Trump's chances have slipped in a hypothetical match-up with Biden, in which he would lose by seven percent, 47 to 40.

Meanwhile, not everything is going so well for Biden either. Just 40 percent of registered Democrats want him to seek a second term, and in a hypothetical match-up with DeSantis, Biden would win 43 percent of the vote and DeSantis 47 percent.