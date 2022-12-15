The Hamas terrorist organization celebrated the 35th anniversary of its founding with a large event in Gaza City on Wednesday. During the event, the Tavor rifle which Hamas claimed belonged to IDF Lieutenant Hadar Goldin was displayed along with its serial number. Goldin was killed during Operation Protective Edge when Hamas violated a humanitarian cease-fire. Hamas has held his body in Gaza for over eight years in violation of international law.

Hadar's brother, Tzur Goldin, is furious about the way the state has treated his family.

"Yesterday, we were attacked, I can't put it any other way. Over eight years have passed and governments have done virtually nothing to bring Hadar back. They sent him out to war; they have an obligation to bring him home.

"And no one contacted us about the Hamas parade," he added, speaking in an interview with Radio 103-FM.

"I think that this illustrates their approach to bereaved families. It's no longer clear to them who the enemy is - the families or the terrorists," Goldin said. "It's shocking the way they've just abandoned us."