The man accused of attacking the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there was “evil in Washington” and he was looking to harm Nancy Pelosi because she is second in line for the presidency, a San Francisco police investigator testified Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

The suspect, David DePape, broke into the Pelosi home in San Francisco home on October 28, seeking to kidnap the Speaker who was not home at the time. He instead beat her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer, authorities said.

DePape, 42, has been charged with a litany of crimes, including assault, attempted murder and attempted kidnapping.

The Justice Department said DePape had tape, rope, zip ties and other materials with him when he was caught.

In a court affidavit, the FBI said DePape told them after his arrest he viewed Nancy Pelosi as responsible for lies told by her Democratic Party. The affidavit said DePape intended to hold Pelosi hostage and talk to her.

"If Nancy were to tell DePape the 'truth,' he would let her go, and if she 'lied,' he was going to break 'her kneecaps,'" the affidavit said.

The kidnapping charge brings up to 20 years in prison and the assault charge a maximum of 30 years in prison.

On Wednesday, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy ruled that prosecutors had shown enough evidence during a preliminary hearing to move forward with a trial on the state charges, including attempted murder. DePape is due back in state court on December 28.

Lt. Carla Hurley, who interviewed DePape for an hour the day of the attack, testified Wednesday that the defendant told her of other people he wanted to target, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, actor Tom Hanks and Hunter Biden, one of President Joe Biden’s sons. Hurley did not say whether police had any evidence of a plot against them.

Hurley also said DePape told her that he was seeking the Speaker and told her husband that he was not part of the plan.

Still, DePape told Paul Pelosi, “I can take you out, I can take you out,” Hurley testified.

Hurley said DePape told her that after he saw the lights of a police patrol car, he told Paul Pelosi, “I’m not going to surrender, I am here to fight. If you stop me from going after people, you will take the punishment instead.”