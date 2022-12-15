Doug discusses his recent meeting with someone who received an inheritance. Not only did the guy receive significant funds, but the inheritance included financial disorganization.

The father’s investments were scattered in different companies, private equities, and over 20 physical stock certificates. His investment portfolio was not only big, but a big mess!

Both generations’ disorganization caused the inheritor to lose huge sums of money.

Listen to find out the 5 things you must do to keep track of your investments.