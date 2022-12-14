Trump hinted at a “major announcement” in a new video posted to Truth Social on Wednesday.

In the clip, Trump says that “America needs a superhero.”

The former president, who announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, is depicted in the video as a superhero similar to Superman. The image shows Trump in front of Trump Tower ripping off his suit to display a superhero uniform with a large red T on it. In the background, superhero film music plays.

The video ends by teasing a “major announcement” for December 15.

On Tuesday, former Vice President Mike Pence criticized his former boss's bid for the GOP nomination, saying, "I think that we’ll have better choices than Trump in 2024."

Pence, on a national tour promoting his new memoir, told Fox News: "I do sense that people want leadership that could unite our country around our highest ideals. Leadership that would show the same civility and respect that frankly the American people show to each other every day."

"I think again and again throughout the history of our party and the history of this country, the wisdom and judgment of the American people has shined through, and I believe it will again," he added.