The traditional signage where one ascends to Temple Mount, warning Jews from going up to the mountain, was removed from by an unknown source, it was recently reported.

This morning, in accordance with the request made by the Rishon Lezion and chief rabbi, Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef, to the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, the sign was returned to its place. It again warns the public, in the name of the chief rabbinate, regarding the serious problem of Jews of our generation, who are impure due to contact with corpses, ascending to Temple Mount.

The phrasing of the sign that has been positioned there for many years was determined years ago, when the Western Wall was liberated in 1967, by important Jewish rabbis led by the Rishon Lezion, Rabbi Nissim; Rabbi Unterman; and Rabbi Avramsky, joined by Rabbi Yosef; Rabbi Oerbach; Rabbi Elyashiv; Rabbi Kook, and others.

The sign says:



Announcement and Warning

It is forbidden according to Torah law for anyone to enter the area of the Temple Mount due to its holiness.

The Chief Rabbinate of Israel