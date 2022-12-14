B’nai Brith Canada called for the creation of a foreign agents registry to combat external interference in Canadian domestic affairs, warning that foreign governments and entities such as the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps are threatening the country’s national security.

“The idea of such a registry is not novel,” B’nai Brith CEO Michael Mostyn said.

“In August of 2021, a Federal Government report on innovative means for Canadian authorities to defend against foreign interference acknowledged a registry as a tool that could aid in such efforts,” Mostyn told a Queen’s Park rally composed mostly of Chinese dissidents associated with the Falun Gong movement.

Mostyn criticized the lack of a registry in Canada. Australia and the United States already use their own registries to combat foreign interference.

“Now, more than ever, there is a pressing need for a registry,” Mostyn said. “We are aware of subversive foreign elements operating with the goal of influencing Canadian policy or intimidating Canadians. A registry would limit the actions that could be taken by agents of other nations while in Canada and would provide a mechanism through which to monitor their actions and the consequent impact upon Canadians.”

Mostyn told the crowd it is not only China that has been linked to “exerting clandestine influence extraterritorially.”

He noted that in November, Canadian intelligence officials divulged their investigation of threats to Canada’s national security and to Canadian residents by members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Mostyn added that B’nai Brith looks forward to working in collaboration with other community groups who support a registry.

“It is the belief of B’nai Brith that Canada is trailing other nations when it comes to deploying strategies to suppress unwelcome foreign influences that threaten our democracy,” he said. “It is time for our political leaders to take the essential steps needed to ensure necessary measures to safeguard” Canada’s stability.

“There is a danger that is not only palpable but has the capacity to impact all Canadians,” Mostyn continued. “As a result, we must unite to ensure that the very fabric of our society is not compromised by the stains of foreign interference.

Mostyn gave the example of Elizabeth May, a member of parliament and the co-leader of the Green Party of Canada, who he said admitted that, on matters relating to Israel and the Palestinian Authority, she takes her “marching orders” from the Chief Representative of the Palestinian General Delegation to Canada, Mona Abuamara.

“I am not aware of any other circumstance where an elected Canadian official has admitted to taking instructions from a foreign entity,” he said.