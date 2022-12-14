The body of Shneur Zalman, the 27-year-old diver who went missing after going diving at the Hilton Beach in Tel Aviv yesterday, was found on a beach today (Wednesday).

Zalman was without signs of life when his body was found. Maritime police, who had been searching for him, brought him to the marina in Tel Aviv, where a team of Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics declared his death.

He had been missing since noon Tuesday when he went out to dive and fish.

MDA paramedic Idan Shina said: "We arrived at the marina in Tel Aviv and there they led us to a boat of the maritime police in which was a man about 30 years old unconscious and without a pulse. We performed medical tests but unfortunately there were no signs of life and we had to pronounce him dead on the spot."