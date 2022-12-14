The first cold front of the winter sets in, sending millions of citizens scurrying to the warmth and safety of their homes. Outside, the winds bluster, and rain pours down in icy sheets. The temperature hovers right around zero, and then sinks below. The first pristine flakes of snow fall…

Millions find safe haven in their warm, heated homes. But what of dozens of elderly Holocaust survivors? Those who are alone and childless, forgotten by the world?

Do you know that Israel still has hundreds of Holocaust survivors and elderly who live alone without sufficient heat or protection from the outside elements?

The frost penetrates their apartments, their bones, their very souls. It’s cold outside, and inside their hearts, it’s even colder.

These elderly men and women who bore witness to years of atrocities, who suffered the unspeakable, and who still carry the weight of a destroyed world in their hearts are, once again, forced to contend with cold and loneliness. They bear their excruciating memories and their painful present alone without means to heat their homes or revive their aching souls.

They have no family, and most of their friends have already passed to another world. They are forgotten by the world. No one even cares…

No longer!>>

At the Chabad House, our goal is to emerge from the current cold spell with zero tragedies.

With zero tragedies, but with infinite stories of rescue and help for our elderly brothers and sisters who are eagerly sitting and waiting for us to join them in their cold, dark houses.

Let’s partner in this remarkable endeavor to bring light, joy and warmth to our Holocaust survivors!

If it’s hard for you to visit, transport items or deliver meals, there are wonderful people out there who will act as your messenger!

Partner with us to save lives and reignite a spark of joy and warmth in their saddened, lonely hearts.

Donate today!

Chabad House. Fill them with warmth and light!

