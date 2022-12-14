The leaders of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Tuesday denounced Iran’s crackdown on protesters and executions of demonstrators.

“We strongly condemn the Iranian regime’s ongoing mass arrests and executions of citizens bravely protesting for an end to the brutal Islamist theocracy, which has trampled on the civil rights and liberties of its people for over 40 years,” said Dianne Lob, Chair, and William Daroff, CEO, of the Conference of Presidents.

“Human rights activists in Iran estimate nearly 500 people have been killed since the demonstrations began in September, with thousands more detained and imprisoned. We fiercely support the right of every Iranian citizen to peacefully assemble and protest, without the threat of government retaliation against individuals or their family members,” they added.

“We call on lawmakers and responsible members of the international community to voice their support for civil protesters in Iran and to ensure that the criminal regime faces consequences for documented crimes against humanity. World leaders must defend democratic values from assault and cannot tolerate a regime that, along with its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and other Iran-backed militant proxies, have the innocent blood of Iranians, Americans, Israelis, and many others on their hands,” the statement concluded.

Protests have gripped Iran following the September 16 death of 22-year-old Amini after she was arrested by the morality police.

Hundreds of protesters have been killed in more than two months of nationwide unrest, including dozens of minors. In addition, at least six people have so far been handed death sentences over the demonstrations.

According to data collected by the Norway-based group Iran Human Rights, Iran has executed more than 500 people so far in 2022, far more than in the whole of last year.

Last week, 23-year-old Mohsen Shekari was hanged after he allegedly injured an officer during a protest.

On Monday, a second execution was announced as Iranian authorities hanged Majidreza Rahnavard, a protester convicted of stabbing security personnel during a protest last month.

The US State Department on Monday denounced Iran after the second execution.

"We denounce this draconian treatment in the strongest terms. These harsh sentences and now the first public execution...are meant to intimidate Iran's people. They're meant to suppress dissent," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at a briefing.