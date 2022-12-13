King Charles will recognize all religious faiths at his coronation, in marked contrast to previous British royal coronations in which only the Church of England was recognized, according to The Telegraph.

King Charles will still take a coronation oath to pledge to the the “defender of the faith.” But, palace aides and church officials are working on adding words to the oath that will permit Charles to recognize his acceptance of diverse faiths in modern Britain, in which other religions are common, the report said.

The monarch has been a longtime adherent of interfaith dialogue.

In September, Charles told religious leaders during a palace reception that as king he would support the “religions, cultures, traditions and beliefs to which our hearts and minds direct us.”