MK Orit Strock (RZP) believes that the bill she submitted together with the Likud's Yuli Edelstein to cancel the Disengagement Bill in northern Samaria in order to allow Israeli citizens to pass throughout the territory will be approved during the current Knesset.

"The bill would ensure that the disengagement clauses dealing with Northern Samaria will be canceled. I submitted this bill in the previous Knesset, and Netanyahu supported it then. I believe that this law is finally going to pass now because we have a fully right-wing government," Struck said in an interview with Radio 103FM.

According to Stock, "the vast majority of Israelis realize the Disengagement Law was a complete folly and correcting it begins with this bill."