In her speech in the Knesset today (Tuesday), MK Limor Son Har-Malech commented on Arab terrorism on roads in Judea and Samaria and alluded to a stone throwing attack that took place this week on Route 60 in which a pregnant woman was miraculously saved.

"Today we conclude another week of Arab terrorism on the roads, which unfortunately was almost never reported anywhere," Har-Melech began her speech.

Har-Melech detailed the incident for the plenum: "Last Wednesday, Hodaya Marten, a resident of Har Bracha, was driving from her home towards Israel's central region with her friend, who was six months pregnant. A few minutes after they left town, they were ambushed by Arab terrorists on the side of the road, who pelted their car with rocks. It took a miracle for Hodaya to notice the terrorists before the stones hit their car and warn her friend, who managed to move away just in the nick of time before the stone could crush her head."

"The whole vehicle was filled with bits of broken glass. Hodaya's friend was suffered injuries from it to her face. The women returned home traumatized, with memories that they will carry with them in the coming years every time they travel on the road," Har-Malech concluded.

"This ups the count of stone attacks on the roads to 71 over the past week, 12 attempted murders using Molotov cocktails, and close to 10 shooting attacks against soldiers and civilians in Judea and Samaria. This murderous terror has become the routine of life for half a million residents of Judea and Samaria, and every week it claims physical and mental casualties. This wasn't meant to be our lot in life, and we shouldn't have to put up with it. End the silence. Jewish blood is not cheap," Har-Malech demanded.