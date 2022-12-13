The Menorah is placed near the Western Wall

Today (Tuesday) the traditional Menorah was placed in the plaza of the Western Wall in preparation for the holiday of Hanukkah.

The menorah is made entirely of cast bronze. It is approximately two meters high and wide, and weighs approximately a ton. Its production process lasted approximately seven months.

During Hanukkah, which will be from Dec. 18 in the evening to Dec. 26, there will be a candle lighting every evening in the plaza of the Western Wall in the presence of rabbis and public figures.

The Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony will be held every evening at 4:30 p.m., except for Friday when the candle lighting will begin at 3:40 p.m. and Saturday night, when it will be held at 7:00 p.m.

These events will be broadcast live via the Western Wall cameras and on the Facebook page and on the website of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.