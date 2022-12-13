European Union foreign ministers on Monday imposed new sanctions on Iran over its crackdown of anti-government protests and its drone deliveries to Russia, Reuters reported.

EU ministers decided to add 20 individuals and one entity to the bloc's sanctions list over human rights abuses, while four more people and as many entities were added in relation to drones.

The new sanctions include an asset freeze and a travel ban to the EU, which the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said "will take any action we can to support young women and peaceful demonstrators".

"We are targeting in particular those who are responsible for the executions, the violence against innocent people ... these are especially the Revolutionary Guards," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, according to Reuters.

Western powers have said that they continue to see provision of Iranian drones to Russia and believe Tehran will also soon supply ballistic missiles.

"These weapons provided by Iran are being used indiscriminately by Russia against Ukrainian civilian population and infrastructure causing horrendous destruction and human suffering," the EU ministers said in a statement.

The sanctions came hours after Iran executed a second man over his participation in anti-regime protests.

The man, Majidreza Rahnavard, was executed less than a month after he allegedly stabbed two Iranian officers to death during a protest against the Islamic regime.

Last week, 23-year-old Mohsen Shekari was hanged after he allegedly injured an officer during a protest.

Protests have gripped Iran following the September 16 death of 22-year-old Amini after she was arrested by the morality police.

Hundreds of protesters have been killed in more than two months of nationwide unrest, including dozens of minors. In addition, at least six people have so far been handed death sentences over the demonstrations.

After the first execution last week, Germany summoned the Iranian ambassador. Before that, Baerbock slammed the action and said the "Iranian regime's contempt for human life is boundless".

Germany has been one of the fiercest critics of the crackdown on protesters in Iran. Last month, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the European Union is considering further sanctions against Iran over its "excessive" crackdown on demonstrators.

"I am shocked that people who are peacefully demonstrating at protests in Iran are dying," he tweeted.

"We condemn the excessive violence of the security forces and stand by the people in Iran. Our EU sanctions are important. We are reviewing further steps," added Scholz.

In October, Baerbock called for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as “brutal repression” against anti-government protesters in Iran.