Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said on Monday that the Islamic movement has created a new chapter in the conflict with the Zionist enterprise by combining the management of “resistance” with the management of governmental policy, and the policy does not come at the expense of the “resistance”.

In a speech on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the establishment of Hamas, Haniyeh said that "Jerusalem is the heart of the conflict with the Zionist enemy, and it expresses the faith and the capital city and represents the overall title that unites our people and our (Islamic) nation in every place and time."

In this context, Haniyeh issued a threat to Israel, saying, "We will never allow the Zionist plans to be implemented in Al-Aqsa Mosque or in Jerusalem in general."

Commenting on the Israeli "Judaization" policy on the Temple Mount, Haniyeh said, "The Zionists should not believe that the road will be paved for them with roses, but it will be paved with fire" and added, "If the Zionist government believes that it can implement its plans in Jerusalem and the (West) Bank, then it is delusional."

Haniyeh stressed that Hamas "will cut off the hand that will be put on Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the West Bank will become fire and flame before the occupier" and that the Palestinian people "will bury this (Israeli) government on the way to eliminating the entire (Zionist) entity from the land of Palestine."

He pointed out that "a new intifada" is taking place in Judea and Samaria and that "the fighting is escalating despite the occupation's attempts to enforce its control" and "the people of the (West) Bank are carrying out acts of heroism (terrorist attacks -ed.) in the West Bank and inside Palestine which has been occupied since 1948."

The Palestinian people, he stated, will not surrender to Israel's policy, since "we are the ones who will set the equation in the (West) Bank, and we are facing a new phase in the confrontation with the enemy, and we will see a continuation of the firm stand, the fighting and (terrorist) operations in and around the (West) Bank."