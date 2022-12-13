Police on Monday arrested five Bedouin residents of the Negev, on suspicion of having abducted a 22-year-old man from eastern Jerusalem the previous night.

As part of the rapid investigation, technological measures and special units were activated in order to locate the abductee as quickly as possible and end the incident without casualties.

The vehicle in which the abductee was held was located in the township of Abu Talul in the Negev. When the vehicle, along with another vehicle that was involved in the kidnapping, were located, roadblocks were set up and a chase of the kidnappers was carried out, during which the suspects hit a police car and lightly injured two police officers who were transferred for medical treatment.

Professional preparation led to the two suspected vehicles being stopped in a dirt area, when one of the vehicles overturned. During the arrest of the kidnappers, one of them was rescued from the overturned vehicle. He suffered minor bruises.

A preliminary investigation found that the young man who was abducted was held for several hours and that the suspects planned to demand a ransom due to a financial debt and criminal activity in which they were involved.