The StopAntisemitism watchdog group has named controversial rapper Kanye West its “Antisemite of the Year”, the group announced on Sunday.

“Congratulations to Kanye West, disgraced rapper and fashion mogul, for being voted the 2022 Antisemite of the Year,” the organization wrote in a video posted on its Twitter account. “Mazel Tov Kanye West for propagating the most Jew hatred in 2022 and winning this year’s dishonor.”

West caused an uproar in October month after saying during an interview that the Abraham Accords between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain were signed because former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is also Trump’s son-in-law, wanted to "make money" from the deal.

He later threatened to go "death con 3 on the Jews" in an apparent antisemitic Twitter rant. West followed this up by claiming that he can't be antisemitic "because black people are actually Jew."

In the wake of the comments, several companies cut ties with West, including the Creative Artists Agency, Foot Locker, and Apple Music.

Things did not end there, however. West earlier this month gave an interview to Alex Jones of Infowars, in which he said he “loves everyone,” including Jews, as well as Nazis, spoke favorably of Hitler and denied the Holocaust.

That interview was condemned by Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Michael Herzog, as well as by the Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan.

Though they did not mention West by name, US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris also condemned antisemitism following his Infowars interview.

Hours after the Infowars interview, West posted an image blending a swastika with a star of David on Twitter. In response, Twitter owner Elon Musk announced that West’s account had been suspended for violation of Twitter rules that prohibit calls for violence against other individuals or groups.