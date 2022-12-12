Kanye West was suspended from social audio app Clubhouse for antisemitic comments made during a private talk on the platform on Saturday, TheWrap reported.

West along with Wack100 hosted a private Q&A session on Clubhouse, charging participants $20 each. The talk lasted 50 minutes before it was cut off. West was then suspended by the platform due to multiple antisemitic remarks he made during the discussion.

A spokesperson for Platform confirmed to TheWrap that West was suspended after the event.

“We took action to shut down a conversation yesterday because it violated our policies,” the spokesperson said. “We also suspended those who violated the policies. There’s absolutely no place for bullying, hate speech or abuse on our platform as explicitly stated in our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service.”

The 56-minute talk featured Ye and hip hop label executive Wack100 discussing West’s recent antisemitic statements and his reported loss of over $1 billion in deals, specifically the end of his relationship with Adidas.

During the session, West continued to attack Endeavor CEO Ari Emmanuel, after previously writing a long antisemitic rant against the business executive, according to Yahoo News, lashing out at him for “being at the lowest level of the power structure.”

While West made offensive comments about Jews from the start of the session, Clubhouse only cut off the event after he claimed that Jews “are used by the Chinese” to control Black people, according to the news outlet, and also claimed that Jews are “just middlemen.”